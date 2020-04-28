Softball: Chemistry is key for Central McLean

The Central McLean softball team has athletes from three different schools, but that hasn’t stopped them from forming an inseparable bond.

“This softball team really is a true testament to what team and family is all about,” coach Ronda Knutson said. “They support each other, they lift each other up.”

“It’s not even like a team, it’s more of like a family,” senior Kassidee Logsdon said.

The Cougars family is returning every player from last season making their team even stronger in hopes of a run through super regionals this year.

“I noticed that right away last year coming in, just the support that they gave each other,” Knutson said. “Especially if someone might mess up, or might strikeout or whatever. There was always an encouraging word and a pat on the back.”

“There’s no negative emotions towards one another, which is great because in order to have a successful team you want to be close and be able to give each other that criticism that you need,” Logsdon said. “You don’t want to just be nice about things. We all have the same goal of achieving to get on top.”

Pushing each other on the field will be a key component for the Cougars this season.

“Everyone is willing to just stick up for each other and help each other wherever they’re needed,” Lauren Jacobson said.

However, players’ willingness to move anywhere on the field will help them succeed when it’s time for the first pitch.

“I think if you have that flexibility, if you have those skilled athletes that can play various positions, you’re just one up on a team that can’t,” Knutson said.

The Cougars believe they can outplay anyone, which is something they want to prove on the diamond.

“We can compete. We have hitters, we have fielders,” Knutson said. “We have what it takes, we just have to show it on the field.”

The Cougars are looking for their first state tournament bid in program history.