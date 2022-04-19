The Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark softball team is looking to get back to the Class B state semi-final game.

After coming up short last season, they are hungry to show everyone what they have this season. The Lakers lost some strong seniors last year and are looking for girls to step up and fill their spots for leadership.

Head Coach Peggy Person is hoping these first couple of games show her where everyone fits best on the field.

“There are some girls that are pretty athletic and from the word go I think those girls understand and they’re smart about it and know hey we’ve lost this but who are we going to be who’s gonna step up, who is going to fill those positions,” Person said. “So I’m real pleased with that and they’re willing to say hey we got to work a little harder at this, I got to put in more time pitching so it’s on them and they’re doing a great job at that.”