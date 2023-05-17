Mandan and Dickinson played a make-up doubleheader on Wednesday, but the smoke had other plans, postponing game two to Thursday.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Mandan Braves
|4
|Dickinson Midgets
|17
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|vs
|Dickinson Midgets
|PPD
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
Mandan and Dickinson played a make-up doubleheader on Wednesday, but the smoke had other plans, postponing game two to Thursday.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Mandan Braves
|4
|Dickinson Midgets
|17
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|vs
|Dickinson Midgets
|PPD
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now