Softball: Dickinson gets a scare in Minot to stay perfect

Dickinson entered Tuesday with a perfect record in the WDA, but Minot put up a great fight with the west leaders in town.

Tuesday Scores:
(G1) Minot (0), Dickinson (6)
(G2) Minot (5), Dickinson (7) – 9 innings
(G1) Century (15), Turtle Mountain (0) – Maddy Zander no-hitter
(G2) Century (19), Turtle Mountain (1)
(G1) Legacy (20), Watford City (0)
(G2) Legacy (21), Watford City (3)
(G1) Bismarck (17), Williston (1)
(G2) Bismarck (25), Williston (3)
(G1) Mandan (1), Jamestown (11)
(G2) Mandan (2), Jamestown (12)
(G1) Washburn (3), Wilton-Wing (22)

