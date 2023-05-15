Dickinson looked to keep pace in the race for first in the WDA, needing a sweep over Legacy on the road.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Legacy Sabers
|0
|Dickinson Midgets
|8
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|4
|Dickinson Midgets
|13
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
