Dickinson’s softball team is the defending state champions, but they haven’t held a number one seed going into the state tournament since 2016.

The Midgets know the target will be on their backs in Jamestown this week. They are 30-1 on the season, but the toughest two tests came in the WDA tournament. Dickinson’s players say the close contests are a welcome sight for a team that has seen many one-sided affairs this year

“You know, those last two games we played are the most fun games we’ve played all season being able to be contested and to compete with good teams just makes the game fun,” says senior Taya Hopfauf. “You know there’s no team in the state tournament that we’re going to take lightly. We’re going to take it every game at a time, every pitch, every inning. We’re just going to work towards that big goal, but be set on what we’re doing in that moment.”