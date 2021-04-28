Softball: Dickinson off to a perfect start nearing the end of April

Dickinson softball is the hottest team in the state right now with a perfect 8-0 record, and the Midgets are having that success with just two seniors on the roster.

Two of the top pitchers leading the way on defense are freshman. With that much youth on the team, Dickinson is putting an emphasis on the fundamentals to continue growing throughout the season.

“Having a younger team and working on the fundamentals with them it just makes us better and better,” says senior Paige Balliet. “Even though you get older like as a senior, I’m still doing the fundamentals, and it’s obviously worked for us, so it’s very important for us to continue it.”