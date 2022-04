The Dickinson Midgets made their return to the diamond where they won it all last year, looking to grab a pair of wins over the Mandan Braves.

Scores:

(G1) Mandan Braves 1, Dickinson Midgets 18

(G2) Mandan Braves 4, Dickinson Midgets 19

(G1) Legacy Sabers 6, Beulah Miners 1

(G2) Legacy Sabers 13, Beulah Miners 6

(G1) Jamestown Blue Jays 12, Century Patriots 3

(G2) Jamestown Blue Jays 6, Century Patriots 2