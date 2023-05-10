The Dickinson Midgets are off to another great start despite the fact that they only have three returning players from the state runner-up team a year ago.

The faces may be new but they’re used to working with coach Amanda Mickey. Practices at Dickinson involve JV and varsity together on one field, a method that has players ready at a young age when it comes to playing at the highest level.

“You have to show up and you have to work hard,” says Mickey. “It’s not a cakewalk here. It’s two and a half hours every day and we have workouts with Coach Danny that most track kids don’t do in the entire state. It’s not easy but we love it, and that’s what makes us better. Our goal is to win state titles at the high school level so having all the kids all together all the time, it’s a great mesh.”