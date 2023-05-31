DLBLC is back in the Class B state softball tournament, a place Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark has been every year it’s been played since 2016.

One element the team is extra amped for this go-round is the chance to play close to home at South Hill Softball Complex.

I’m just looking forward to the atmosphere. I know it’s just going to be great. Everyone’s going to show up and cheer us on and we’re just going to be super hype and happy for each other,” Senior Teegyn Anderson said.

“It’s really fun to look around and see all of the people you know and the people you go to school with. It’s good to know they’re there supporting you when you would be there supporting them,” Senior Kaelyn Bachmeier said.