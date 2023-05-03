One of the top softball teams in Class B year in and year out is Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark, and this season has been smooth sailing for the Lakers.

DLBLC is 8-1 after an 11-3 win yesterday over another top team in Region Three, Bottineau.

Multiple factors like community support and a dedicated coaching staff have helped the Lakers reach the state tournament each year it’s been played since 2016.

“We had our coaches to thank for that. They put a lot of effort into this program. It’s their life, you can tell they think about it all the time. They’re always sending us messages and videos with drills and extra things to work on and even in past years too, I think it’s just that we want to uphold the legacy of the years before us and we just want to keep going and we don’t want to let down the community. We just want to keep the ball rolling,” Junior Center Fielder Cambry Benno said.

“I think we’re all pretty close. I mean, there’s a of us but I know the community really helps with getting involved and helping us out with this field especially since it wasn’t in the best condition, but a lot of us came out and helped clean it up,” Freshman Shortstop and Pitcher Logen Ystaas said.