Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Softball enters the tournament finishing second in the Region 3 tournament with a overall record of 14-3.

Making the trip to Fargo is nothing new to the Lakers, who have qualified for state the last six seasons, except in 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The team said that living up to that high bar set by previous teams is not something they take lightly.

“I know we’re all really excited to keep going back to state and it kind of has been a tradition so it means a lot to us to keep it going and keep our streak alive. We’re really just looking to go out there and compete and just play our best softball that we can with nothing to prove,” DLBLC Senior Pitcher MacKenzie Rist said.

“It’s just an awesome group to be a part of,” DLBLC Assistant Coach and former player Erica Moen said. “I was a part of it when I was in high school, I played on the team whenever it was our first year going to state so it’s just been really cool to see it continue being on the coach side of it now.”