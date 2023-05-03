The Blue Jays took both of a rescheduled doubleheader against Mandan.
WDA Softball Scores
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|9
|Mandan Braves
|3
|Game One
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|16
|Mandan Braves
|6
|Game Two
|Final
