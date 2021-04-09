Softball: Legacy and Mandan split doubleheader, Century sweeps West Fargo Sheyenne

Friday marked one of the first competitions in the WDA where the west and east faced off outside of a postseason event, with Century and West Fargo Sheyenne clashing in Bismarck.
Friday Scores:
(G1) Legacy (14), Mandan (2)
(G2) Mandan (22), Legacy (0)
(G1) Century (10), West Fargo Sheyenne (2)
(G2) Century (6), West Fargo Sheyenne (5)
(G1) Watford City (10), Turtle Mountain (2)
(G2) Watford City (27), Turtle Mountain (16)
(G1) Jamestown (12), Williston (2)
(G2) Jamestown (31), Williston (1)
(G1) Minot (6), West Fargo (5)
(G2) West Fargo (7), Minot (3)