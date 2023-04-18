The softball diamond was busy on Tuesday, with the Minot Majettes showing off the offense and staying undefeated on the year.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Minot Majettes
|23
|Legacy Sabers
|0
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|13
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|6
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|14
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|5
|Mandan Braves
|23
|Final (DC)
|Williston Coyotes
|5
|Century Patriots
|6
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|1
|Century Patriots
|8
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Dickinson Midgets
|20
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|24
|Final