The softball diamond was busy on Tuesday, with the Minot Majettes showing off the offense and staying undefeated on the year.

WDA Softball Scores:

Minot Majettes23Legacy Sabers0Final
Minot Majettes13Legacy Sabers3Final
Bismarck Demons6Jamestown Blue Jays3Final
Bismarck Demons3Jamestown Blue Jays14Final
Turtle Mountain Braves5Mandan Braves23Final (DC)
Williston Coyotes5Century Patriots6Final
Williston Coyotes1Century Patriots8Final
Watford City Wolves0Dickinson Midgets20Final
Watford City Wolves3Dickinson Midgets24Final
‘DC’ means Doublecounter