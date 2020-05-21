Softball: Legacy losing the last of their pioneer players

Legacy Softball has not been around long compared to the other teams in the area, but they are about to lose the last of their original varsity members, an ending to their careers that they didn’t see coming.

Back in 2014, six seniors set the goal of putting Legacy Softball on the map, leaving a ‘legacy’ for those that came before and after.

“For the seniors, we’ve always looked up to the older girls before us,” said senior Ellie Miller. “And I know throughout the years when we get to be seniors, we’re going to be those leaders that the past graduates have shown us.”

The Sabers have had their ups and downs, but an 11-7 record in the WDA last season is a clear indicator that things are moving in the right direction.

“We would have a good offensive outing, and we’re hitting the ball well,” senior Alexis Dressler said. “And then maybe one game, the offense was kind of lacking but we found a way to pick it up on the defensive end. And I think that was really important and crucial to the outcome we had last year, which was hands down the best season we’ve had since becoming a program.”

Despite the tie for fourth, Legacy came up one game short of program history, a 9-3 loss to Dickinson that will end up being these senior’s last game.

“We’ve always been looked to as the underdogs, and we’ve always wanted to make that state tournament,” said Miller. “And now in the six years that we’ve been with the program, we still haven’t done that.”

And now, in a time where teams would be getting ready for the WDA tournament, the only thing to do is reflect.

“The group of girls, especially from our softball team that is leaving,” said head coach Andrea Frantz. “I have no doubts that they are going to do great things with whatever they do after this is over.”

“We’ve been able to work through it, and just to help mentor those younger kids,” Dressler said. “And the leadership that we’ve had above us. This was going to be our year.”

Legacy will look to improve on their fourth place finish in the WDA.