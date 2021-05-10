Softball: Legacy seeing improvements as the season goes along

Legacy’s softball team is sitting right in the middle of the WDA standings, and continuing to get better as the season goes on.

The Sabers have a new head coach this year in Holly Schild. She says her players’ approach at the plate in the last month has helped lead to winning five of their last seven games.

“From the first week to now we are an entirely different team,” says Schild. “I think we’ve grown and improved so much just in this last month. We’ve really tried to emphasize that they have control at the plate and that they get to decide what pitches they swing at, and they get to decide on what that outcome is instead of letting that pitcher decide it for them.”