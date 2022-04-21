Offense has been the name of the game for the Legacy softball team this season averaging nearly ten runs per game.

The Sabers have seen nine of their 12 players hit home runs already this season in just eight games. That offensive consistency is thanks to a patient approach at the plate, and a lot of time spent in the batting cages this offseason.

“They feed off of each other, so just being confident at the plate and being able to swing at the pitches we want to swing at versus the pitcher just giving us the stuff to swing at to swing at,” Sabers’ Head Coach Holly Schild said.

“It just shows that we’re a powerful lineup,” senior Emma Owens said. “Everybody can hit on our team and we just have to put the ball into play.”

Thursday Softball Scores:

Legacy Sabers 22, Watford City Wolves 1 – Game One

Legacy Sabers 16, Watford City Wolves 5 – Game Two

Bismarck Demons 17, Williston Coyotes 0 – Game One

Bismarck Demons 20, Williston Coyotes 1 – Game Two

Jamestown Blue Jays 1, Dickinson Midgets 13 – Game One

Jamestown Blue Jays 3, Dickinson Midgets 12 – Game Two