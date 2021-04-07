Softball: Logan Gronberg bringing the leadership as she returns to the diamond for Bismarck

The Bismarck Demons Softball Team is coming off of a pretty impressive debut, lead by their ace in Logan Gronberg.

It’s been a long wait to see the standout softball star make her debut but as an upperclassman, Gronberg is still finding ways to improve on the diamond, and in the dugout.

“I’ve been working different speeds, different spots,” says Gronberg. “I’ve been working different spins. I’m working on in and out and up and down. It’s just kind of day by day.”

“Being a seventh-grader, eighth-grader, ninth-grader, now being an eleventh grader, she’s really going to have to be a leader,” says head coach Kurt Grensteiner. “And she’s a great anchor for our program and just knowing that she’s there helps everybody out.”

