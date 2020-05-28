Softball: Mandan senior inspires new stat to help the offense

The Mandan Braves Softball Team created their own stat to improve the offense and boost moral.

The stat is elephants, and it all stems from one senior, Kambree Jahner. An elephant is an at-bat where you foul off multiple pitches while having three balls in the count. Jahner says she used to be impatient before the stat was made.

Why is it called an elephant? In order to eat one, you have to take one bite at a time.

“Every time I got to my third ball, I would just keep hitting foul balls,” says senior Kambree Jahner. “And just making sure that I was going to either get on base, or I wasn’t going down without a fight. And it just pushed me to not strike out without trying.”

