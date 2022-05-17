Tuesday was a busy day of softball in the WDA, headlined by a top-ranked matchup between Mandan and Minot in the Magic City.

Scores:

(G1) Minot Majettes (10), Mandan Braves (0)

(G2) Minot Majettes (2), Mandan Braves (4)

(G1) Bismarck Demons (19), Watford City Wolves (0)

(G2) Bismarck Demons (17), Watford City Wolves (0)

(G1) Dickinson Midgets (11), Century Patriots (1)

(G2) Dickinson Midgets (12), Century Patriots (2)

(G1) Williston Coyotes (0), Legacy Sabers (21)

(G2) Williston Coyotes (3), Legacy Sabers (21)