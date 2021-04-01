Softball: Mandan wants to surprise teams this season

The softball season is less than a week away, and one team eager to get back to the field is the Mandan Braves.

Mandan is coming off of a tough year going 9-20 in 2019 but was a young team two years ago, many girls return with varsity experience, and first-year head coach Mike Gustavsson feels that there’s a chance that the Braves can surprise in the WDA.

“We’re going to surprise some people defensively,” says head coach Mike Gustavsson. “Andi Borchers is going to get some people out on the hill. And I definately think our top five or six girls can swing the bat.”

“This year, with hitting, we’ve been working a lot more on our form and being able to get power and find the ball and hit the right spots,” says junior Piper Harris. “And I think this year, our hitting is going to be a lot more diverse.”