Softball: Mandan wants to surprise teams this season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The softball season is less than a week away, and one team eager to get back to the field is the Mandan Braves.

Mandan is coming off of a tough year going 9-20 in 2019 but was a young team two years ago, many girls return with varsity experience, and first-year head coach Mike Gustavsson feels that there’s a chance that the Braves can surprise in the WDA.

“We’re going to surprise some people defensively,” says head coach Mike Gustavsson. “Andi Borchers is going to get some people out on the hill. And I definately think our top five or six girls can swing the bat.”

“This year, with hitting, we’ve been working a lot more on our form and being able to get power and find the ball and hit the right spots,” says junior Piper Harris. “And I think this year, our hitting is going to be a lot more diverse.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Girl's Soccer

Mandan Softball

HS Track & Field

Medora Wildfire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Comm. Ambulance Gets Defibs

Act of Kindness at Edison

New HS Minot

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine Quarantine

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 4-1

American Rescue Plan

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thursday's Forecast: Temp rise and so do the fire concerns

Summit Prairie Recovery Center

NDC APR 1

Shiloh Christian Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Latest Stories

More Local News