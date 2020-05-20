Softball: Mandan’s Ryne Jungling reflects on 2020 seniors

Mandan softball will be in transition for 2021, and a new head coach will be at the helm.

Ryne Jungling announcing his resignation last week in a press release, the coach a part of the Mandan program since it began seven years ago. Jungling has lead his team to all-academic honors each year he’s been the head coach. The now-former head coach reflects on his last senior class, with the season cut short.

“You know I just really feel for them, and what they’ve been through,” says former head coach Ryne Jungling. “But I just really think the impact that they’ve had, not just on the field, but they’re good students. They’re leaders in the classroom, they’re leaders in the weight room, that has an impact.”

Mandan will look for their first WDA title next spring.