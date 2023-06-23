BISMARCK, N.D. — On Friday morning, a first for the McQuade Tournament occurred at the state penitentiary as residents and one of the tournament teams faced off in an exhibition game.

“We’re always looking for different things to do with the McQuade Tournament and we were actually approached by Travis Collins out here at the state penitentiary to see if this could even be a possibility to see if they can become involved in the McQuade Tournament in some small way,” co-tournament director Mike Wolf said.

When it came to choosing a team that would play at the penitentiary, it was an easy decision. The USA Patriots would be the ones to play.

“They’re a team made up of all military veterans who lost a limb while serving for our country,” says Wolf. “So, they’re a great inspiration for whoever watches them play. And for the residents out here, I think it was more exciting for them to know they would be playing a team of military veterans.”

Despite the game being a small act, the residents were excited to have the opportunity to share the diamond with the veterans.

“We knew this was something we had to do,” resident Mano Gonzalez said. “These guys are our heroes and what better way to establish something here by bringing the two communities together. When you see these men who go out and sacrifice themselves for our country, the little bit of what we could do, which is to show up and give them this and, you know, you just have so much respect. And being an American, you know, you gotta stand by them at all times.”

In the game, the Patriots came out victorious, but that’s not what matters. What matters most is having this special experience together.

It’s the cool thing about this team and what we do,” Brent Nadjadi of the USA Patriots said. “We do a lot of different things. It was pretty neat, especially with the rain going on. There was a lot of camaraderie going on, so it was a fun experience.”

“Absolutely amazing,” Gonzalez added. “Just being able to do that and come together, and again, just see the athletic guys out there and to play with them. Of course, we wanted to win, definitely that, but just the experience within itself is a lifetime.”

After a successful start to the 48th McQuade’s Tournament this morning, everyone said that they want this game to happen again and hope that it continues. The Patriots are back in action tonight as they face Bismarck Team Prime in an exhibition.