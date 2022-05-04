The Minot Majettes were finally back home and looking to keep their win streak going as they hosted the Bismarck Demons who were looking to end their three-game losing streak.
Scores:
Bismarck 1, Minot 0 (Game 1)
Bismarck 4, Minot 7 (Game 2)
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
