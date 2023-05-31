The WDA champion Minot Majettes got a proper sendoff at Homesteaders Restaurant before loading up the bus for the Class A Softball tournament in Fargo.

Minot has already made history this season claiming it’s first ever WDA tournament title, heading to the state tournament with a 31-2 overall record.

“I think if we keep being us and believing in ourselves, trust ourselves and just keep working hard, we will definitely take home a title,” Senior Kirsten Galloway said.

“If we can keep playing like we have this season and just keeps our bats going, keep our pitches going, we should be okay. If we have an off day pitching or defensively or hitting wise, one or the other will pick the other up,” Senior Kinsey Fjeld said.