A softball team that’s trying to make their way back to the state tournament is Minot High.

The Majettes were the two seed entering last year’s WDA tournament, but a pair of one run losses at the hands of Century and Jamestown ended Minot’s season.

The team is anxious to play their first game of the season, with the senior class sights set on making its first trip to the state tournament

“I think not making the state tournament last year has added a little bit to the girls to work hard. We’ve got more of a mission and we’re doing things with more of a purpose. We just need to get out and get after it and get better each day and that’s our mentality right now,” Head Coach Gerard Cedarstrom said.

“For the most part, we’re just going to have to stay very headstrong and just bond as a team too. I think our biggest struggle this year is going to be our hitting, and I think if we put our minds to it and work as hard as we can, we will make it to state, there’s not doubt,” Senior Pitcher Kirsten Galloway said.