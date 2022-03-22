Only the second day into the softball season and teams are still working their rosters for the year.

The Minot Majettes are coming off last season losing to Bismarck in a state-qualifying game. Coming into the 2022 season, the team is using that loss as motivation.

Head Coach Gerard Cederstrom said while the team roster isn’t finalized he is excited to see what this squad can do with their returners.

“We got a lot of returning girls come back they know the routine and now we can take it and build from there and go,” Cederstrom said. “So hopefully we’re just going to keep growing as the season goes and it’s limitless what we can do.”