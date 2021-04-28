Softball: Minot putting in the extra work with the bats

The Minot Majette’s Softball team is sitting 4-4 on the season. Head Coach Gerard Cederstrom says the team has been swinging the bats well thanks to offseason work along with kids staying after practice to hit.

“I think it’s very important, we get more cuts and we get to see more, and I think that’s going to help us in the end especially in games,” says Junior Catcher Abby Barnum.

“I think that’s the whole thing honestly and we have girls coming in here every day after school and I think it’s all about the offseason work that you put into the game,” says Junior Shortstop Anyzlee Mosser.

“A lot of girls dedicated a lot of time and it really paid off. I know for me and for many other girls it just rewarding,” adds Outfielder Junior Reese Rice.

