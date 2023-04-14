The Majettes moved to 8-0 this season after their second meeting with Bismarck.
Class A Softball Scores
|Bismarck Demons
|6
|Minot Majettes
|19
|Game One
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|2
|Minot Majettes
|20
|Game Two
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
