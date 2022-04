The Minot State Softball team returned home after spending the last month on the road. Entering the day on a three-game losing streak, the Beavers were looking to get back in the win column as they hosted Bemidji State.

NSIC Softball Score:

Bemidji State 0, Minot State 8- Game 1

Bemidji State 1, Minot State 5- Game 2