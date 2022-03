Moved up a day due to weather concerns, the Minot State and UMary rivalry renewed on the diamond with a doubleheader in Bismarck.

College Softball Scores:

UMary 2, Minot State 6

UMary 0, Minot State 5

Dickinson State 5, Valley City State 17

Dickinson State 7, Valley City State 11

College Baseball Scores:

Winona State 1, Minot State 14

Dickinson State 10, Viterbo 3

Dickinson State 7, Viterbo 0 – 7 innings