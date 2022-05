Several WDA softball teams were in action on Tuesday. Minot currently second in the standings hosted Watford City. And Century and Williston both looking to get back into the win column.

Scores:

(G1) Minot Majettes (26), Watford City Wolves (2)

(G2) Minot Majettes (17), Watford City Wolves (7)

(G1) Century Patriots (10), Williston Coyotes (2)

(G2) Century Patriots (9), Williston Coyotes (2)

(G1) Dickinson Midgets (12), Legacy Sabers (2)

(G2) Dickinson Midgets (16), Legacy Sabers (6)