Softball: MLSKB excited for first trip to state since 2015

We now know who will be representing the west side of the state in the state tournament next week, and one of those teams is MLSKB.

The Mavericks go into the tournament with a 16-6 record on the season. The Mavericks have actually played against three of the other state tournament teams in DLB, Wilton-Wing and Kindred. This will be the Mavericks first state tournament since 2015, which is exciting for the entire program.

“It’s going to be a great experience for us,” head coach Roger Erickson said. “We’ve got a lot to learn, and we’ve built a long ways in the last three-four weeks. It’s going to be good for this group to go and get some action.”

“It’s awesome,” pitcher Ginger Savelkoul said. “We haven’t been there in a really long time. Our first practice was a little rough, so we didn’t really know if we’d get there or not, but we definitely worked out our kinks and definitely got there.”

The Mavericks will meet a familiar team in the first round. They lost to Kindred-Richland in the regular season 16-5.