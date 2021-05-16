Softball: MLSKB poised for postseason run

The postseason kicks off Monday for Class B softball teams, and the MLSKB goes into the sub region three tournament as the number two seed with hopes of a region tournament bid in their future.

Head Coach Roger Erickson believes the Mavericks strong play from Ginger Savelkoul in the circle is key in their success.

“She is definitely for a freshman she is top notch, she carries us, she really does,” says Head Coach Roger Erickson.

“In practice I just preached to them that confidence is key and that not everyday is going to be a good day and there is going to be a lot of struggles and you just got to work through the struggles and it will be worth it in the end,” adds Freshman Pitcher Ginger Savelkoul.

The Mavericks are a young team with only two seniors. They feel they’ve improved on their hitting, but Coach Erickson is continuing to build their confidence at the plate.

“We want to get hits, hits, hits right, so be aggressive and know your pitch and hit it,” exclaims Savelkoul. “Sit back and have patience.”

“You got to go up there with the idea that you want to put the ball in play, you don’t swing at stuff that’s out of the zone but part of this game is having confidence in yourself,” declares Coach Erickson

The confidence is paying off for the Mavericks, averaging five runs per game.

She just gives us the freedom to swing at what we think is a strike and really just take a pitch that we don’t think is ours so she instills a lot of confidence in us,” smiles Sophomore Catcher Kate Zimmer

The Mavericks goals this season is to make it to the region tournament, but Coach Erickson feels mental toughness will be a huge factor.

“Do your job, you’re going to make mistakes, but don’t look at it as a failure. Look at it as a building process because those kids have four or five more years of softball ahead of them, and they’re going to get pretty good,” says Coach Erickson.

“Remind yourself that one error can’t turn into two errors and we just got to stay strong,” Savelkoul said.

The Mavericks take on Rugby Monday in the first round of the sub-region tournament.