Softball: North Dakota Elite ready for Nationals

North Dakota Elite — which is the 14 and under age group softball team — won last week’s state tournament in Minot and now is headed to Nationals.

North Dakota Elite only has one loss all year, that came at the Rapid City tournament.

At the Mankato Rising Stars tourney, they went 5-0 scoring 76 runs and allowing five. At the state tournament, they were 4-0 scoring 57 runs and allowing four.

A lot of their success comes from their coach’s philosophy of the “Three-Second Rule.”

“If you get out when you’re at bat,” pitcher and centerfielder Brooklyn Morris said, “or if you had a bad play. It only takes three seconds and then you have to be done with your bad attitude.”

The National tournament is Eden Prairie, Minn. and runs July 25 through July 28.