The team who beat DLBLC in the Region Final, Renville County is now back to back Region 3 softball champs.

The Mavericks enter a second straight state tourney unbeaten thus far, scoring double digits runs in all but one games and the team hopes that offense can continue.

“I think we could do pretty well. If we keep our heads in it and do what we do, not try to do too much I mean, our batting has increased so much and that’s what we need. You can always make plays but your batting is what’s going to win games,” Renville County Senior Ellie Braaten said.