After a crazy spring, it’s hard to believe that post-season softball is here, with the four regional tournaments starting on Monday all across the state.

Region 3 Scores:

#1 Renville County Muskrats (21), #8 Divide County Maroons (9)

#4 Rugby Panthers (15), #5 Ray Jays (14)

#2 Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers (32), #10 Tioga Pirates (7)

#3 Bottineau Stars (16), #6 Glenburn Panthers (4)

#8 Divide County Maroons, #5 Ray Jays (Elimination Game)

#6 Glenburn Panthers, #10 Tioga Pirates (Elimination Game)

Region 4 Scores:

#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies 28, #8 Hazen Bison 1

#4 Heart River Cougars 7, #5 Washburn/Center-Stanton 18

#2 Beulah Miners 18, #7 Wilton-Wing Miners 7

#3 Harvey/Wells County Hornets 4, #6 Central McLean Cougars 16

WDA Play-in Scores:

#7 Century Patriots (15), #10 Turtle Mountain Braves (1)

#8 Williston Coyotes (23), #9 Watford City Wolves (3)

