After a crazy spring, it’s hard to believe that post-season softball is here, with the four regional tournaments starting on Monday all across the state.
Region 3 Scores:
#1 Renville County Muskrats (21), #8 Divide County Maroons (9)
#4 Rugby Panthers (15), #5 Ray Jays (14)
#2 Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers (32), #10 Tioga Pirates (7)
#3 Bottineau Stars (16), #6 Glenburn Panthers (4)
#8 Divide County Maroons, #5 Ray Jays (Elimination Game)
#6 Glenburn Panthers, #10 Tioga Pirates (Elimination Game)
Region 4 Scores:
#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies 28, #8 Hazen Bison 1
#4 Heart River Cougars 7, #5 Washburn/Center-Stanton 18
#2 Beulah Miners 18, #7 Wilton-Wing Miners 7
#3 Harvey/Wells County Hornets 4, #6 Central McLean Cougars 16
WDA Play-in Scores:
#7 Century Patriots (15), #10 Turtle Mountain Braves (1)
#8 Williston Coyotes (23), #9 Watford City Wolves (3)