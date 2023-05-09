The Legacy Sabers welcomed Jamestown to the Capital City, while Century had a tall task taking on undefeated Minot.

WDA Softball Scores:

Legacy Sabers0Jamestown Blue Jays13Final
Legacy Sabers1Jamestown Blue Jays12Final
Century Patriots11Minot Majettes21Final
Century PatriotsvsMinot MajettesPPD
Williston Coyotes13Mandan Braves14Final
Williston Coyotes15Mandan Braves14Final
Watford City Wolves1Bismarck Demons18Final
Watford City Wolves3Bismarck Demons14Final
Turtle Mountain Braves0Dickinson Midgets21Final
Turtle Mountain Braves1Dickinson Midgets17Final