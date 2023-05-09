The Legacy Sabers welcomed Jamestown to the Capital City, while Century had a tall task taking on undefeated Minot.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Legacy Sabers
|0
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|13
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|1
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|12
|Final
|Century Patriots
|11
|Minot Majettes
|21
|Final
|Century Patriots
|vs
|Minot Majettes
|PPD
|Williston Coyotes
|13
|Mandan Braves
|14
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|15
|Mandan Braves
|14
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|1
|Bismarck Demons
|18
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Bismarck Demons
|14
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|0
|Dickinson Midgets
|21
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|1
|Dickinson Midgets
|17
|Final