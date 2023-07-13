The Minot Park District and donors to the Scheels Softball Complex at South Hill officially welcomed in the completed facility upgrades with a ribbon cutting after more than a year of construction.

Multiple donors helped fund the nearly two million dollar project that includes a brand new press box, bathrooms, locker rooms, concessions stand and safety netting behind home plate.

The new facility has already allowed Minot to host the Class B State Tournament, bringing teams from in and around the state this summer.

“The Canadian teams that came down this summer couldn’t stop talking about how great it was. Especially the ones who played on the turf and got to see the facility up close,” Minot Girls Fastpitch President Thor Nelson said.

“They still email me about it, asking when our tournaments are next year, so they want to make sure they come back.”

“All of those teams need a place to eat, they need a place to stay, and so facilities like this really do give back to the community,” Minot Park District Executive Director Elly DesLauriers said.