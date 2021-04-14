Softball: Stanley building confidence in a young core this season

The Stanley Blue Jays softball team has high hopes for 2021. Head Coach Sarah Salgado says the team is young and she is trying to build their confidence to be ready for any situation on the field.

“In baseball and softball, you fail seven times so I’m just trying to remind them to be successful means that you’re doing it right three out of ten times,” says Head Coach Sarah Salgado. “So just staying positive and really just telling them that they need to focus on how they can improve themselves and not necessarily the outcome of the game and what they’re doing right and how often they can do it right.”