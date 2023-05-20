It’s been a youth movement leading the way for one of the states’ top Class B Softball teams.

The Bottineau Stars enter the Region Three tournament behind only Renville County and Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark, despite having just three seniors on the roster.

The team is largely made up of nine sophomores, many of which playing major roles in Bottineau’s ascent to tenth in the latest Class B Softball coaches’ poll, not backing down from the challenge of facing more experienced rosters.

“You’ve got to try and think about it like it’s not a big deal mentally,” Sophomore Second Basemen Harleigh Parisien said. “If you think it’s a big deal mentally, you wont be able to excel.”

“It’s been a lot of fun. My sister is actually one of the sophomores so I’m really close with that group of girls and they’re a lot of fun to be around. They bring a lot of athletic skill to our team,” said Senior Pitcher Delani Tweed.