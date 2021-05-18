Softball: Teams clinch a spot at the West Regional, others on the brink of elimination

The softball postseason rolled along on Tuesday, with teams in Minot rounding out half of the west region field, while others in Wilton took a step closer to keeping their season alive.

Tuesday Sub-Region Scores:
(SR3) Des Lacs-Burlington/L&C (1), MLSKB (2) – Championship
(SR3) Glenburn (2), Westhope/Newburg/Bottineau (18) – Elimination Game
(SR3) Bishop Ryan (10), Ray (7) – Elimination Game
(SR4) Beulah (21), Garrison (5) – First Round Game
(SR4) Wilton-Wing (7), Heart River (6) – First Round Game
(SR4) Velva/Drake-Anamoose (13), Washburn (1) – First Round Game
(SR4) Central McLean (3), Harvey/Wells County (4) – First Round Game
(SR4) Beulah (9), Wilton-Wing (8) – Semifinal Game
(SR4) Velva/Drake-Anamoose (10), Harvey/Wells County (2) – Semifinal Game

Tuesday WDA Scores:
(G1) Bismarck (14), Mandan (2)
(G2) Bismarck (2), Mandan (3)
(G1) Watford City (6), Williston (11)
(G2) Watford City (16), Williston (26)
(G1) Jamestown (1), Dickinson (11)
(G2) Jamestown (3), Dickinson (7)

