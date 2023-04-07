The UMary Marauders played another “home” doubleheader away from Bismarck, battling the Wayne State Wildcats up in the MSU Bubble.
College Softball Scores:
|University of Mary
|0
|Wayne State
|4
|Final
|University of Mary
|5
|Wayne State
|9
|Final
