Haley Berube and Nicole Eckhardt led the way as the University of Mary softball team swept the University of Minnesota Crookston in a doubleheader.

Berube had six RBIs in game one against UMC. This is the most RBIs a Marauder has had since Colleen Crutchfield, who had seven in 2016. Eckhardt combined for eight innings over two games, shutting out the Golden Eagles’ offense.

Scores:

University of Mary 12, Minnesota Crookston 6 – Game One

University of Mary 8, Minnesota Crookston 0 – Game Two