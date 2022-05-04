The Aggies came up short last season losing in the state qualifying game by one point. Coming into this season, they were determined to make it to the state tournament.

Head Coach Bryce Gutknecht said having around 40 kids from junior varsity to the varsity level, their depth will allow them to switch things up if someone has a bad day.

“I really like our 1-9 and I love our 1-15. We have a lot of younger girls that are eager and hungry to step up and get in opportunities and that drives everyone in the line up even to the older girls too so that’s great,” Gutknecht said.

The main focus this season is stepping up to the plate with quality hits.

“I preach contact to the girls, getting the bat on the ball making the team make a play to get you out. That’s been a big focus point for us and we need two-strike counts and just having productive at-bats has been a big focal point for us,” Gutknecht said.

And with how crazy the spring season has been, returners are just soaking up every moment left in the season.

“It’s really fun that’s why it’s my favorite sport there is no drama on this team we all just have fun and laugh make jokes and mess around sometimes we have fun,” Berkley Selzler, Junior Catcher/Third Baseman, said.

“It’s pretty important especially since we don’t know when our last game could be we just always try to stay positive,” Olivia Passa, Junior Pitcher/Outfielder, said.