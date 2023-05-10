Velva/Drake-Anamoose threw a celebration for a pitcher on the team that has accomplished something that is almost unheard of in high school sports.

Aggies’ Pitcher Olivia Passa surpassed the 500 strikeout mark in her career dating all the way back to the seventh grade.

The Mayville State signee reached a milestone that very few softball and baseball players have the opportunity to achieve.

Velva/Drake-Anamoose Head Coach Bryce Gutknecht said it took some digging but it was worth doing it for something that has contributed so much.

“Well I first saw my family and I didn’t know why they were here and I didn’t see all this stuff over here at first. It feels good I guess, I haven’t really thought about it much. I didn’t really know where I was at,” said Passa.