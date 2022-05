Thursday afternoon marked the beginning of the postseason for Class A softball teams with the top eight teams from the west meeting in Bismarck for the WDA tournament.

WDA Tournament Scores:

#1 Dickinson Midgets (14), #8 Williston Coyotes (1) – Five Innings

#4 Legacy Sabers (8), #5 Jamestown Blue Jays (12)

#2 Minot Majettes (2), #7 Century Patriots (3)

#3 Bismarck Demons (10), #6 Mandan Braves (0) – Six Innings