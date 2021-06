The stars were out in Bismarck, as the best of the west took on the best of the east in the Scheels All-Star Softball Series.

The West used the big inning in their favor, scoring five runs in the first in game one, and three runs in the first in game two, on their way to two wins over their east rivals.

A skills competition and game three will play out in Casselton Tuesday night, with the west going for it’s first ever sweep in series history.