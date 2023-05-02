The Legacy Sabers and the Williston Coyotes lit up the scoreboard, headlining a busy day in the WDA.

WDA Softball Scores:

Legacy Sabers11Williston Coyotes19Final
Legacy Sabers14Williston Coyotes12Final
Dickinson Midgets2Bismarck Demons4Final-8
Dickinson Midgets23Bismarck Demons6Final
Turtle Mountain Braves2Century Patriots10Final
Turtle Mountain Braves1Century Patriots12Final
Mandan Braves11Watford City Wolves1Final
Mandan Braves20Watford City Wolves9Final
Jamestown Blue Jays0Minot Majettes0Final
Jamestown Blue Jays0Minot Majettes0Final