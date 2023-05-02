The Legacy Sabers and the Williston Coyotes lit up the scoreboard, headlining a busy day in the WDA.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Legacy Sabers
|11
|Williston Coyotes
|19
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|14
|Williston Coyotes
|12
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|2
|Bismarck Demons
|4
|Final-8
|Dickinson Midgets
|23
|Bismarck Demons
|6
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|2
|Century Patriots
|10
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|1
|Century Patriots
|12
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|11
|Watford City Wolves
|1
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|20
|Watford City Wolves
|9
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|0
|Minot Majettes
|0
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|0
|Minot Majettes
|0
|Final